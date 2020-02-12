Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Dishes on Critics and 'Real Ballers' After Wolves Trade

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Dishes on Critics and 'Real Ballers' After Wolves TradeFebruary 12, 2020
A fresh start with the Golden State Warriors is a new opportunity for Andrew Wiggins, though the former No. 1 overall pick doesn't feel the need to justify himself to critics of his game.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Wiggins said he respects the opinions of "real ballers" and isn't concerned about what anyone else has to say:
Logan Murdock @loganmmurdock
Andrew Wiggins on if criticisms get to him: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I feel like real ballers, real people that have been there and done that I respect their opinion. If you haven’t been there, done that... I don’t really look too deep into it.” https://t.co/H8sPSuMR9A
