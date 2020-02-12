Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Dishes on Critics and 'Real Ballers' After Wolves Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A fresh start with the Golden State Warriors is a new opportunity for Andrew Wiggins, though the former No. 1 overall pick doesn't feel the need to justify himself to critics of his game. 

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Wiggins said he respects the opinions of "real ballers" and isn't concerned about what anyone else has to say:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

