Report: Paul Pogba 'Desperate' to Play, Could Return for Manchester Derby

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba is reportedly eager to play a role in Manchester United's run-in this season and could be back playing again inside a month.

The France international has been plagued by injury this term. He has started just five Premier League games and been sidelined with an ankle problem since Boxing Day, when he last turned out in a 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

However, per the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, Pogba hopes to return to outdoor training inside two weeks and could then be available to play again soon after that.

Mokbel added the 26-year-old is "determined" to make in impact at the business end of the season, and barring any setbacks in recovery, he could be ready to play some part in the derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford on March 8.

If that comes too soon, the Red Devils go to Tottenham Hotspur a week later in the Premier League to face their former manager, Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has been a source of some disappointment for United fans since he re-signed for the club from Juventus for £89 million in 2016.

He remains, though, arguably the Red Devils' most talented player, and after the January purchase of Bruno Fernandes, United finally have the makings of a decent midfield unit, especially given Scott McTominay and Fred have impressed this season.

When he is back fit, Pogba should go straight back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI.

His ability to produce a defence-splitting pass to release the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James is almost unparalleled in the Premier League:

Speculation about Pogba's future at Old Trafford continues to swirl. According to James Robson of the Evening Standard, there are some at the club who believe he has played his last game for United, while others hold out hope he could be a long-term success.

Robson added the main problem for those who believe his departure in the summer would benefit all parties is the paucity of clubs who could afford to buy him.

Whether Pogba wants to stay or go is largely immaterial to how big a boost his return could be for United as they aim to finish the season in the Premier League's top four and win a trophy.

If he wants to go, he will be motivated to play well in order to attract the attention of Europe's biggest clubs, and if he wants to stay he will be eager to help his side achieve success and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Pogba also has the motivation of finding his best form in time for UEFA Euro 2020 in the summer, when he should have a key role to play for France.