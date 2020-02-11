John Cena to Return to WWE SmackDown on February 28 Ahead of WrestleMania

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

John Cena is back.

The former WWE superstar will make his return to Smackdown on February 28, according to WWE Backstage:

One of the potential conclusions to be drawn from Tuesday night's announcement is that Cena's SmackDown appearance could lay the groundwork for an appearance at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Granted, it's also possible that Cena is simply making a cameo at SmackDown while it's in Boston, close to his hometown of West Newbury, Massachusetts.

Cena only appeared in eight matches in 2019, instead focusing more heavily on an acting and entertainment career outside of wrestling.

"I'm not a regular player," Cena told Jimmy Kimmel in January regarding his wrestling career. "... WWE is still in my heart, I'm still a part of the family, I still keep in touch with a lot of folks, I try to do my best to teach and mentor and help where I can, but, man, I'm 42."

"... I've been proud of the effort I've put forth, and I just want to make sure that I never am in a position where paying customers like yourself look at the effort and go, 'Meh. He's just kinda sticking around because he's greedy,'" he added.

In his heyday, however, Cena was one of the most decorated WWE wrestlers of all time, with 16 world championships to his name.