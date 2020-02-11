Report: ESPN, SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Discussing TV Sitcom Based on His Life

Ric Tapia/Associated Press

SEC fans may need to find a new show to call into when they want to complain about officiating, rival recruiting and Clemson's soft schedule.

According to Michael Smith of Sports Business Journal, Paul Finebaum and his representatives with Creative Artists Agency have met with multiple major networks to discuss creating a sitcom based on his life.

The ESPN personality and face of the SEC Network hosts The Paul Finebaum Show and is one of the biggest voices in college football media. However, his contract with ESPN ends next summer, and Smith noted he may leave after the 2020 college football season.

A potential sitcom isn't the only possibility for the 64-year-old.

The report also pointed to DAZN, other media platforms such as Sports Illustrated and Fox, and his own startup based on Bill Simmons' The Ringer website and podcast network as some of the "several opportunities" he could pursue if and when he does leave ESPN.

There are even plans to make a documentary based on his rise in college football media.