Auburn's Isaac Okoro to Declare for 2020 NBA Draft

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Auburn Tigers wing Isaac Okoro will test the 2020 NBA draft waters, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Okoro spent one season at Auburn, averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from three.

It always seemed probable that Okoro would be one-and-done. He was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and No. 36 overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but he quickly climbed draft boards with his two-way play.

In a February mock draft, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote, "Consistently making winning plays at both ends, Isaac Okoro has risen with substance over flash."

He added, "Valued for defense first, Okoro has been creating a convincing case to NBA scouts using his physical 6'6" frame, quick feet and focus to stay attached around the perimeter and wall up inside."

Okoro has serious upside, though he'll be a project. Namely, his offensive game needs work. But he has a chance to be a top-10 pick, and with the 2021 draft expected to be deeper, Okoro made the wise decision to declare after one season.