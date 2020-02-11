Roman Reigns Says He'd Beat Jon Jones in WWE Match; 'Would Be a Hell of a Fight'

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jon Jones might be a light heavyweight champion, but Roman Reigns isn't so sure the UFC star could stack up in a WWE ring.

"It would be a hell of a fight," Reigns said of a hypothetical clash with Jones, per TMZ Sports. "But when it comes to the squared circle, I don't think there's anybody better in the world [than me]. So, yeah, I feel very comfortable being in the ring with Jon Jones."

WWE has become a soft landing spot for prominent MMA fighters to earn a nice paycheck while working a favorable schedule. Brock Lesnar returned to pro wrestling following his detour to UFC, while Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez have recently signed on as well.

Jones said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso he believes a transition to WWE is "inevitable," adding he respects the promotion and that MMA overlaps with wrestling in some areas.

The 32-year-old would be a natural in WWE, though based on his age it's hard to see him taking the plunge anytime soon.

Reigns might as well plant the seeds of a possible storyline down the road, though.

WrestleMania 37 is more than a year away, but WWE is probably already lining up possibilities given the scale of the event. The company announced Monday the event will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on March 28, 2021.

Considering the venue can hold as many as 100,000 people, WWE will almost certainly exhaust all of its available options—both in terms of returning legends and crossover stars from other sports—to build as big of a spectacle as possible.