LSU, Florida State Schedule 2-Game Series for 2022, 2023 Seasons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 14: Head Coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers talks with the media during the press conference after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel on January 14, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

LSU and Florida State announced Tuesday they'll match up for their season openers in 2022 and 2023.

The first meeting is Sept. 4, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, and the second is slated for Sept. 3, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

                                                                                         

