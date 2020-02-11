LSU, Florida State Schedule 2-Game Series for 2022, 2023 Seasons

LSU, Florida State Schedule 2-Game Series for 2022, 2023 SeasonsFebruary 11, 2020
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images
LSU and Florida State announced Tuesday they'll match up for their season openers in 2022 and 2023.
The first meeting is Sept. 4, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, and the second is slated for Sept. 3, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
