Cavs' Collin Sexton Replaces Heat's Tyler Herro on 2020 NBA Rising Stars Roster

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 03: Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers taunts the New York Knicks bench after scoring during the first half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 03, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will replace injured Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on the U.S. roster for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday as part of All-Star Weekend. 

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the update Tuesday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

