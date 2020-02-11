Cavs' Collin Sexton Replaces Heat's Tyler Herro on 2020 NBA Rising Stars Roster

Cavs' Collin Sexton Replaces Heat's Tyler Herro on 2020 NBA Rising Stars RosterFebruary 11, 2020
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will replace injured Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on the U.S. roster for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday as part of All-Star Weekend.
Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the update Tuesday.
