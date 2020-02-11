Axel Tuanzebe Talks Harry Maguire's 'Massive Impact' at Manchester United

Ian Walton/Associated Press

Axel Tuanzebe has hailed the influence of Harry Maguire on Manchester United since his transfer from Leicester City last summer.

The former Foxes centre-back was made captain after Ashley Young's recent departure to Inter Milan, and Maguire has become the dominant figurehead of the squad.

Speaking to United's official website, Tuanzebe praised Maguire's leadership since joining the Red Devils, and provided an assessment of the club's ambitions:

"Massive respect to him for getting the captaincy. For me, I don't think it is ever about how long you have been somewhere. It is the impact you give and the time you spend with the lads. He's had a massive impact on the club, he has been a real example and has managed to lead the team. We are improving. We are a young side and given time, I think we will be very strong and contending for real titles. But I just want to send massive congratulations to Harry, because I think he deserves it with the impact that he's given to the club."

ANP Sport/Getty Images

There were high hopes for Tuanzebe this season after an impressive year-long loan at Aston Villa, but the defender has suffered with injury in recent months.

The 22-year-old said he currently feels "a lot stronger now" as he continues his rehabilitation work during the club's warm-weather training in Spain.

Victor Lindelof has been Maguire's regular partner at the heart of the defence, but Tuanzebe is expected to provide him significant competition at centre-back for the rest of the season.

Maguire's ball-playing mindset has seen the player occupy midfield areas, and the England international won the club's January goal of the month for his strike at Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup:

The January capture of Bruno Fernandes has added more creativity and leadership to United at a vital point of the season.

Tuanzebe said the Portugal international has been "very calm and collected" since making the move from Sporting CP.

Fernandes was the captain for the Lisbon side. His intelligence and motivation on the pitch were never in question in the Primeira Liga, and United can now harness his natural talents.

The latest permanent addition means United now have the beginning of an improved spine through the team, with Maguire and Fernandes providing a stronger mentality previously missing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope the expected return from injury for Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will provide him with the talent and drive his team's been missing during United's recent injury crisis.

The Red Devils' overriding objective is to secure a top-four berth this season, with United currently six points behind their target.