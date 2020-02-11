Thomas Tuchel: PSG to Be 'Patient and Careful' with Neymar After Injury

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Thomas Tuchel has said Paris Saint-Germain will take a cautious approach to Neymar's fitness, with the Brazil international recovering from a rib injury.

According to Chris Myson of Goal, the PSG coach told a press conference on Tuesday the superstar will not be risked until he's fully fit.

"Neymar is injured, we have to be patient and careful with him," Tuchel said. "We are going to decide [if he can play] after training."

The player suffered the injury against Montpellier on February 1, with PSG set to play Dijon in the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

