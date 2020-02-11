Lakers' Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard Comment on Playing in 2020 Olympics

John McCoy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis was noncommittal about making an effort to play for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo after being named one of the 44 finalists.

"I don't know; I'm getting old," Davis, 26, jokingly told reporters Monday. "I don't know."

Lakers center Dwight Howard, who helped the U.S. win a gold medal in 2008, also commented.

"For my agent to call me and say, 'Hey, would you like to be on the Olympic Team again?' At first, I thought it was a dream," he said. "After I guess over 10 years, 2008, to be asked to play in the Olympics again. There was no way I was going to say no for that opportunity. To have a chance to win a gold medal, to travel the world, to play basketball—there was no way I was going to turn that down."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.