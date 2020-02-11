Lakers' Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard Comment on Playing in 2020 Olympics

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Dwight Howard #39 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis was noncommittal about making an effort to play for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo after being named one of the 44 finalists.

"I don't know; I'm getting old," Davis, 26, jokingly told reporters Monday. "I don't know."

Lakers center Dwight Howard, who helped the U.S. win a gold medal in 2008, also commented. 

"For my agent to call me and say, 'Hey, would you like to be on the Olympic Team again?' At first, I thought it was a dream," he said. "After I guess over 10 years, 2008, to be asked to play in the Olympics again. There was no way I was going to say no for that opportunity. To have a chance to win a gold medal, to travel the world, to play basketball—there was no way I was going to turn that down."

                 

