Steph Curry Praises 'True Dog' Iguodala 'Trying to Be the Best at Everything'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala may never be a Warrior again after signing a two-year extension with the Miami Heat, but that doesn't mean Steph Curry has lost an appreciation for his former teammate.

“It’s always kind of just real with him," Curry said, per Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. “He’s just a true dog in the sense of, like, trying to be the best at everything he does.”

Iguodala had two points, five rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes against his former team Monday, his second game with the Heat. Curry continued to sit out with a broken hand; Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee were the only former teammates who actually suited up against Iguodala.

"They've had a lot of injuries and it's kind of like hitting the reset button," Iguodala said, per Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area. "I think the coaches and front office have done a good job of not panicking, understanding the situation, trying to help the young guys. I've been keeping tabs on my guys, seeing how they were doing, checking in with Steph and checking in with Klay whenever I can him."

Iguodala spent six seasons in Golden State, winning three rings and taking home the 2015 NBA Finals MVP while emerging as one of the most vital role players in basketball. He was also one of Curry's best friends among teammates, with the two sharing a passion for golf.

The Warriors traded Iguodala over the summer as part of a roster retooling. Moving him allowed Golden State to complete a sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn and D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors. The Warriors flipped Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and draft picks.

Iguodala spent all season away from the Memphis Grizzlies until they were able to move him to Miami at the deadline.