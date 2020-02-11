Taysom Hill Rumors: Sean Payton 'Secretly Intrigued' by Full-Time Running QB

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) smiles after spring on a touchdown reception against Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

While the New Orleans Saints want Drew Brees to return in 2020, head coach Sean Payton is reportedly "secretly intrigued" about the potential of moving forward with Taysom Hill.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Payton could try a running quarterback in a "full-time role" if Brees retires. 

Hill is a restricted free agent and is expected to be one of the most interesting names on the open market. The 29-year-old has attempted only 13 NFL passes but has elite athletic ability that's seen him play quarterback, running back and receiver during his stint in New Orleans.

             

