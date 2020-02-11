Knicks Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy, Tom Thibodeau Draw Interest for HC Position

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy, center, and assistant coaches Tom Thibodeau, left, and Steve Clifford wait for the NBA basketball playoff game against the Utah Jazz to end, during the fourth quarter Saturday, April 28, 2007, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz beat the Rockets 98-85 to even the series at two games all. (AP Photo/Steve C. Wilson)
Steve C. Wilson/Associated Press

Jeff Van Gundy and Tom Thibodeau are reportedly expected to be among the candidates considered for the New York Knicks' head coaching vacancy.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, new team president Leon Rose wants to make a "flashy" hire and has both Van Gundy and Thibodeau on his short list.

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale after a 4-18 start this season, and they have played much better under interim head coach Mike Miller with a 13-19 mark.

Both Van Gundy and Thibodeau have deep ties to the Knicks. Van Gundy was the team's head coach from 1996 to 2001, and Thibodeau was an assistant coach with the Knicks from 1996 to 2004.

            

