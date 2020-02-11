Knicks Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy, Tom Thibodeau Draw Interest for HC Position

Steve C. Wilson/Associated Press

Jeff Van Gundy and Tom Thibodeau are reportedly expected to be among the candidates considered for the New York Knicks' head coaching vacancy.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, new team president Leon Rose wants to make a "flashy" hire and has both Van Gundy and Thibodeau on his short list.

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale after a 4-18 start this season, and they have played much better under interim head coach Mike Miller with a 13-19 mark.

Both Van Gundy and Thibodeau have deep ties to the Knicks. Van Gundy was the team's head coach from 1996 to 2001, and Thibodeau was an assistant coach with the Knicks from 1996 to 2004.

