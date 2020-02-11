Diogo Dalot: 'Fantastic' Bruno Fernandes Fits in Perfectly at Manchester United

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has described winter signing Bruno Fernandes as a "fantastic player and a fantastic person" who is fitting in perfectly in his new surroundings.

Fernandes, 25, joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP near the end of the January transfer window for an initial £46.6 million.

Dalot was asked how his Portuguese compatriot is settling in at his new club and said: "Oh, perfectly. I mean, it is like he has been here for two years already. He is getting on very well with the lads; it is very good to have him here, it is very good for me, very good for the team. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic person, so it is one more to help the team."

United also completed a deadline-day deal to sign former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua for the remainder of the season.

Fernandes has joined up with his new club's midseason training camp in Marbella, Spain, in an effort to get caught up with his United team-mates:

Dalot, 20, completed his own transfer from the Primeira Liga after he joined United from Porto in June 2018, The £19 million recruit has endured a host of injury setbacks since he moved to England but started in the recent 6-0 FA Cup mauling of Tranmere Rovers, when he scored his first United goal.

Fernandes made his Red Devils debut in the 0-0 stalemate at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers during Week 25 of the Premier League:

Winger Daniel James hopes to benefit from Fernandes' presence in midfield and said his new team-mate is transitioning smoothly into the side:

"Yeah he is settling in great. I know quite a few of the boys speak his language, and he speaks great English as well. So I think as soon as he came in he put his stamp on the game and he showed what he is about in that last game, on his debut. He was great, with the balls he played in behind and, for me, if we can get that bond, especially playing it in behind, I think that will be great."

The midfielder recorded 15 goals and 14 assists in his last 28 appearances for Sporting. Doubters may suggest Fernandes won't produce to the same effect in England's top flight, while others might believe a potentially higher standard of team-mate will give him the freedom necessary to maintain those levels.

James Robson of the Evening Standard wrote on the recovery of key man Scott McTominay and the impact a new midfield makeup could have at Old Trafford:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice right-back, but there's a chance Dalot will have opportunities on the right flank during this second half of the season.

He'll hope to ignite a partnership with countryman Fernandes if that proves to be the case, though he backs the Portugal playmaker to be a success in his own right.

Fernandes will look to keep his place in Solskjaer's XI when United resume their Premier League campaign away to Chelsea on Monday.