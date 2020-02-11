Anthony Davis, LeBron James Lead Lakers to Easy Win vs. Devin Booker, Suns

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their dominance over the Phoenix Suns with a 125-100 victory Monday at Staples Center.

Los Angeles has won all three matchups this season and improved to a Western Conference-best 40-12. The trio of Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo led the way for the Purple and Gold, who are now 4-1 in their last five games.

As for Phoenix, it continued trending in the wrong direction and fell to 21-33 overall and a mere 1-6 in its last seven contests.

Notable Player Stats

LAL F LeBron James: 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds

LAL F Anthony Davis: 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists

LAL G Rajon Rondo: 23 points, six assists and four rebounds on 4-of-5 from three-point range

PHX F Mikal Bridges: 18 points, six rebounds and three assists

PHX G Devin Booker: 10 points, five assists and four rebounds

LeBron, AD and Rondo Cruise Against Overmatched Suns

A healthy Phoenix team would be fighting an uphill battle against the Lakers. Monday's version had little chance.

The Suns were without Deandre Ayton, Aron Baynes, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric in the frontcourt, which meant there was little overall size to protect the rim, cut off James' penetration and keep Davis away from the low blocks.

That was a problem for the visitors considering Davis notched a double-double in the previous two matchups this season, while James finished with a double-double in one and a 31-point triple-double in the other.

James recognized the advantage in the interior right away and acted as a facilitator by setting up Davis and others. Just for good measure, the King unleashed multiple full-court passes with his incredible vision and appeared to have things on cruise control for much of the game.

It wasn't even a particularly impressive performance by LeBron's standards, as he finished with eight turnovers and shot just 6-of-16 from the field. Yet, his ability to control the game was clear with a plus-minus of plus-16, and he didn't need to be brilliant against an overmatched Suns squad.

Rondo, on the other hand, was brilliant for extended stretches.

The four-time All-Star caught fire and drilled three triples on his way to 15 points in the second quarter alone. That opened the floor for him to attack the rest of the game, and he consistently either finished in the lane or set up others with relative ease.

That, along with Davis' scoring, was plenty of support for James in a straightforward win.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Wednesday when the Suns host the Golden State Warriors and the Lakers are at the Denver Nuggets.