Ajax Boss Erik ten Hag Talks Up Move for Tottenham Defender Jan Vertonghen

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has talked up a move for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen in the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag told Ziggo Sport (h/t Joe Krishnan at the Evening Standard) that the Eredivisie side could look to bring 32-year-old Vertonghen back to Amsterdam:

"Jan has a history at Ajax. Of course we are following his situation very closely, but you also have to look at the position in which someone plays. If that comes together, the availability and the position in which he plays, then he is an option. There is no question of any age limit here. If someone is good enough, it doesn't matter how old he is."

Vertonghen came through the youth academy at Ajax and won two league and cup titles with the club before moving to Spurs in 2012.

The centre-back's future at the club is uncertain as he is out of contract in the summer and would be available as a free agent.

His emotional reaction to being substituted early in Tottenham's FA Cup win over Southampton on Wednesday prompted fresh speculation his time at the club may be coming to an end:

Vertonghen's agent, Tom De Mul, told Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Tommaso Fiore at Sky Sports) that there is a "lot of interest" in the defender but that he is "not ruling out" agreeing a new contract at Spurs.

The Belgium international is a reliable presence at the back for Jose Mourinho's side and has made 22 appearances for the club in all competitions in 2019-20, but he will turn 33 in April, which may deter Spurs from offering fresh terms.

Indeed Vertonghen could be deemed surplus to requirements if Spurs decide to bring in another defender when the transfer window reopens.

The club are interested in Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, who may be sold if the Cherries are relegated, according to The Athletic (h/t Adam Powers at the Daily Express).

A return to Ajax may appeal to Vertonghen as he heads towards the end of his career. The defender already knows the club well and would add experience to Ten Hag's youthful team, which is top of the Eredivisie table.