Report: Myles Garrett, Roger Goodell Met About Reinstatement from Suspension

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers over the head with his helmet during the second half in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday to discuss his potential reinstatement, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport:

Garrett was suspended indefinitely after he ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at him during a fight in a November matchup between the teams. Garrett's appeal was denied. 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

