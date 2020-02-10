Report: Myles Garrett, Roger Goodell Met About Reinstatement from Suspension

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday to discuss his potential reinstatement, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport:

Garrett was suspended indefinitely after he ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at him during a fight in a November matchup between the teams. Garrett's appeal was denied.

