Report: Bret Bielema Has 'Definite' Interest in Michigan State Head Coach Job

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

New England Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema watches during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema reportedly is mulling a return to the Big Ten, and to the Michigan State Spartans in particular. 

According to Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press, "Bielema has 'definite' interest in succeeding Mark Dantonio."

                    

