Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane Says 'Important' Isco 'Needs to Score More Goals'

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has called on Isco to get on the scoresheet more often after he bagged his first league goal of the season on Sunday.

Isco found the back of the net in Real's 4-1 win over Osasuna in La Liga.

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, Zidane said of the playmaker:

"I don't think anything has changed. Isco's an important player in this squad.

"He's a player that always gives everything when he plays. He's a good footballer. I like the way he plays. He's technical and skilful. He's very important for us.

"He had a brilliant game like everyone else, but above all I am happy about his goal, because he needs to score more goals."

The Spaniard provided the equaliser for Los Blancos after they fell behind early on to an Unai Garcia diving header:

Sergio Ramos put Real ahead before the break, while Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic got on the scoresheet late on to make sure of the three points.

Managing Madrid's Matt Wiltse and Lucas Navarrete both singled out Isco for praise:

His strike was one of two shots he had on target—no one else on the pitch hit the target more than once—and he also played one key pass, two accurate through balls, completed three dribbles and drew two fouls, per WhoScored.com.

It was Isco's 20th appearance of the season and his 13th start in all competitions, but it was just his second goal. His only other strike came in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2018 departure to Juventus has left Real with a shortfall in goals, having averaged 50 per season in all competitions during his time at the Bernabeu.

They scored just 68 in La Liga last season—their lowest tally since 2001-02—and although they're on course to surpass that this time around, they've still found the net 11 times fewer than Barcelona.

Los Blancos splashed out €165 million on initial fees alone last summer for Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, but the pair are yet to make a meaningful contribution in terms of goals.

Injury has limited the former to 13 appearances, in which he's scored once, while the latter has struggled to settle, and his strike against Osasuna was only his second of the season in 23 appearances.

With Ronaldo gone, Real need to collectively improve their goalscoring, as there isn't one player who can replicate the Portugal superstar's return.

Isco netted 12 in his final season for Malaga before joining Real Madrid, but he's yet to be as prolific at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has reached double figures twice, but he hasn't done so since scoring 11 goals in the 2016-17 season.

He'll be 28 in April and should be operating at his peak. At the least, Real could do with him finding the net more until Jovic and Hazard are able to pick up the slack.