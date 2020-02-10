Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on February 10

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to catch up on the European Golden Shoe leaders and is within sight of the summit after he set a new Juventus record by scoring in a 10th consecutive league game on Saturday.

The 35-year-old's 20th league strike this season away at Hellas Verona wasn't enough to steer the Bianconeri to victory, but it did see Ronaldo break David Trezeguet's 15-year-old club scoring record.

He climbs to joint-third in the Golden Shoe stakes and level with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who endured a goalless outing in the 0-0 draw against Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Erling Haaland's goal-laden start at Borussia Dortmund was finally halted in a 4-3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. It was the Norwegian's first appearance for the club in which he's failed to find the back of the net.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile retains his lead as the top league scorer on the continent—though he too failed to score this weekend—while Romelu Lukaku's late strike helped seal a 4-2 comeback win for Inter in the Milan derby.

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

T3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0



5. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund: 16 x 1.5, 7 x 2.0 = 38.0

T6. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T6. Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Wissam Ben Yedder, Monaco: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

T8. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

10. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every European league a difficulty rating between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goals tally to calculate his points total.

For example, the Austrian Bundesliga has a rating of 1.5, while the German Bundesliga has a rating of two, so Erling Haaland's goals for Borussia Dortmund are worth more points apiece than those he scored for Red Bull Salzburg prior to his move.

Juventus lost their place at the Serie A summit to Inter in Week 23, but Ronaldo still earned personal plaudits after his goal saw him break Trezeguet's Bianconeri record by scoring in 10 straight league games.

Fabio Borini and Giampaolo Pazzini scored to reverse the deficit late in Verona after it looked as though Ronaldo had set Maurizio Sarri's side en route to a second successive league win:

Ronaldo's strike was his 20th in Serie A this season—one short of his 2018-19 league tally—which means the Portuguese has now scored at least 20 league goals in each of his past 11 campaigns.

His run of form has been superb:

Lukaku had good fortune against AC Milan and put the icing on the cake that was Inter's 4-2 derby triumph at the San Siro, with the Nerazzurri having trailed 2-0 at the break.

Antonio Conte's men masterminded a comeback and led 3-2 after 70 minutes, but it wasn't until Lukaku's injury-time header from a Victor Moses cross that the result was beyond doubt, via Premier Sports (UK viewers only):

Lukaku—whose 17 Serie A goals this term mark a personal league best since he left Everton in 2016—showed how much it meant as Inter moved level on points with Juventus at the top (they lead on goal difference):

The Belgium striker is still three goals behind Ronaldo and eight off Lazio star Immobile (25), who has failed to score in successive league appearances for only the second time this season.

Wissam Ben Yedder also continued his prolific run of form since moving to AS Monaco last summer. He netted a late goal in their 2-1 win at Amiens on Saturday and is demonstrating why he deserves to be a part of the France squad ahead of UEFA Euro 2020:

The 29-year-old scored a career-best 18 league goals for Sevilla last season but is within two strikes of matching that figure with plenty of time to spare this term.