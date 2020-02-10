Russell Westbrook on Being Guarded by 7'1" Rudy Gobert: 'He Ain't No Different'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 10, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket defended by Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center on February 09, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

In perhaps the most unsurprising news of the week, Russell Westbrook is not intimidated by anybody.

That includes 7'1" Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.   

Westbrook commented on going up against Gobert following his Houston Rockets' 114-113 last-second loss to the Jazz on Sunday night (NSFW language)

Westbrook bucketed a game-high 39 points in the loss and continually challenged Gobert at the rim. The 2016-17 league MVP executed an emphatic dunk over the reigning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year and separately taunted him with his trademark "rock the baby" celebration following a lay-in:

Gobert finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds, and teammate Bojan Bogdanovic nailed a buzzer-beater to lift Utah over Houston:

The 34-18 Jazz tied the regular-season series with the 33-20 Rockets at 1-1, and the two squads will square off one more time in Salt Lake City on Feb. 22. 

