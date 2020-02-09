Lakers Rumors: Dion Waiters Expected to Have 'Exploratory Conversation' with LAL

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers did not make any major moves at the trade deadline, but they are reportedly going to have an "exploratory conversation" with veteran swingman Dion Waiters.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Sunday after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted the Memphis Grizzlies waived Waiters.

The Lakers could be looking for another experienced guard since they will reportedly not be adding Darren Collison for the stretch run.

Wojnarowski reported Collison is expected to remain retired even though the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were interested.

Waiters played just three games for the Heat this season before he was traded to the Grizzlies in the deal that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) noted the Heat suspended the 28-year-old, who has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder, three times this season.

The suspensions were for complaining about playing time, violations of team policy and ingesting cannabis-infused gummies on the team plane, which led to a situation that required emergency medical attention.

Waiters is a playoff-tested veteran who has hit 34.8 percent of his career three-pointers, including 47.1 percent in his three games with the Heat this season.

That type of shooting could benefit Los Angeles considering the spacing that LeBron James and Anthony Davis create. Opposing defenses are frequently forced to send multiple defenders their way, which leads to open looks for players on the wings.