Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joc Pederson to Angels Deal off After Mookie Betts Move

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Joc Pederson isn't a member of the Los Angeles Angels after all.

The trade between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels that was apparently hinging on the deal that sent Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers is reportedly off again. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news.

This comes after Michael J. Duarte of NBC Los Angeles suggested the trade that would send the outfielder and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo as the "main framework" was "expected" to be finalized.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network provided additional context:

