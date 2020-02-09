Eric Gordon Ruled out for Jazz vs. Rockets Due to Leg Injury

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will not be available for the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening with a lower leg injury, head coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed to reporters.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon described the injury as a leg contusion.

Gordon started the Rockets' 127-91 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night but played only nine minutes. After the game, D'Antoni told reporters the 31-year-old was experiencing "just general soreness."

Robert Covington, whom the Rockets acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a four-team trade prior to Thursday's deadline, will start against the Jazz with Gordon out.

Gordon was previously unable to play from Nov. 11 to Dec. 29 due to arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

D'Antoni disclosed to reporters that Gordon's knee had been "bothering him, actually, from the middle of last year."

Gordon also commented: "I haven't been able to do all I really want all year. I'll be able to be more balanced, more athletic. I knew I wasn't on balance all year. I'll be able to get it right, now."

The 2008 seventh overall pick had a career game the last time the Rockets faced Utah on Jan. 27. En route to a 126-117 Houston victory, Gordon dropped a career-high 50 points on 14-of-22 shooting that included 6-of-11 from three.

Overall this season, Gordon is averaging 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.4 minutes across 28 games (12 starts) for the 33-19 Rockets.

Covington made his first start in Houston against the Suns. The 29-year-old forward will be aided by forward Danuel House Jr. and reserve guard Ben McLemore in compensating for Gordon's absence.