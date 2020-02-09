Report: Dion Waiters Waived by Grizzlies; Will Still Receive $12.6M in 2020-21

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 9, 2020

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 28: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat looks on during a game against the Boston Celtics on January 28, 2020 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Dion Waiters' stay in Memphis was even shorter than Andre Iguodala's.

A three-team trade just prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline saw Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill sent by Memphis to the Miami Heat, who gave the Grizzlies Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson in exchange. Johnson was subsequently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Sunday that Waiters has now been waived by the Grizzlies, but the 28-year-old guard will still be paid in full for this season and next season. Per Spotrac, Waiters is owed $12.1 million this season and $12.65 million for 2020-21. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    B/R Live: Watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards

    via B/R Live

    Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

    Grizzly Bear Blues
    via Grizzly Bear Blues

    NBA Power Rankings Week 17: Brooklyn Nets make a charge up the middle

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    NBA Power Rankings Week 17: Brooklyn Nets make a charge up the middle

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    NBA Trades That Should Have Happened at the Deadline

    More than three dozen players found new homes, but it could have been much more. Five swaps we wanted to see 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Trades That Should Have Happened at the Deadline

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report