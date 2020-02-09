Report: Dion Waiters Waived by Grizzlies; Will Still Receive $12.6M in 2020-21

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Dion Waiters' stay in Memphis was even shorter than Andre Iguodala's.

A three-team trade just prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline saw Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill sent by Memphis to the Miami Heat, who gave the Grizzlies Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson in exchange. Johnson was subsequently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Sunday that Waiters has now been waived by the Grizzlies, but the 28-year-old guard will still be paid in full for this season and next season. Per Spotrac, Waiters is owed $12.1 million this season and $12.65 million for 2020-21.

