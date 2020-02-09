Manchester United's Daniel James Talks Bruno Fernandes: 'He's Settling in Great'

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Daniel James has praised new Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes, with the Red Devils currently training in Spain during the Premier League's winter break.

James told the club's official website the Portugal international has quickly settled within the squad and highlighted the former Sporting CP captain for a promising debut. The Welsh forward said he hopes to develop important chemistry with the new signing on the pitch:

"Yeah he is settling in great. I know quite a few of the boys speak his language and he speaks great English as well. So I think as soon as he came in he put his stamp on the game and he showed what he is about in that last game, on his debut. He was great, with the balls he played in behind and, for me, if we can get that bond, especially playing it in behind, I think that will be great."

Fernandes' qualities were evident during his Premier League bow against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1. The midfielder played as a No. 10 in the first half before reverting to a deep-lying creator in the second half, with the contest ending goalless.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The Portuguese was also seen handing out advice and direction to James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who were both patrolling the right wing.

Fernandes was seen telling both players to push forward so he could find them with a defence-splitting pass.

James added he is desperate for trophy success in his first season playing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing last summer:

"Yeah it would mean everything. That is why I am at this club, to win trophies. We have got a great chance in both of them. Obviously we have got the Premier League game on Monday [against Chelsea] and then we have got that Europa League game [against Club Brugge] on Thursday, so we will go into both of those with our heads held high."

United's priority remains qualification for the UEFA Champions League, and a top-four finish will be the yardstick of success.

The Red Devils have fallen to eighth, with their main competitors all posting improving results. However, fourth-placed Chelsea are only six points clear of United, and Solskjaer's men can close the gap when they visit Stamford Bridge in their next match on February 17.