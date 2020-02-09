Vipers' Ricky Walker Becomes 1st Ejection in XFL History After Throwing Punch

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2020

A closeup detail view of the New York Guardians XFL ball on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Vipers defensive tackle Ricky Walker made XFL history Sunday...just maybe not the sort of history he would have preferred. 

Walker became the first XFL player to get ejected in the rebooted league after punching New York Guardians center Ian Silberman in the facemask. That made it a pretty easy decision for the officials, who promptly booted him from the game. 

The infraction occurred in the second quarter with the Vipers already trailing 14-0. 

Related

    XFL Has First Ejection 👊

    Tap to see Tampa Bay Vipers tackle Ricky Walker get tossed for throwing a punch at New York Guardian OL Ian Silberman 🎥

    XFL

    XFL Has First Ejection 👊

    DraftKings Nation
    via DraftKings Nation

    Houston Roughnecks and LA Wildcats Game Recap

    XFL

    Houston Roughnecks and LA Wildcats Game Recap

    Zak Shrum
    via XFL News, XFL Returns In 2020, Cities, Teams, Players

    DC Defenders vs. Seattle Dragons, SEA 19 – DC 31

    XFL

    DC Defenders vs. Seattle Dragons, SEA 19 – DC 31

    Konnor Fulk
    via XFL News, XFL Returns In 2020, Cities, Teams, Players

    Cardale Jones Celebrates XFL Debut

    Former Ohio State star praised by Dwayne Haskins, John Legend

    XFL

    Cardale Jones Celebrates XFL Debut

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report