Vipers' Ricky Walker Becomes 1st Ejection in XFL History After Throwing Punch

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Vipers defensive tackle Ricky Walker made XFL history Sunday...just maybe not the sort of history he would have preferred.

Walker became the first XFL player to get ejected in the rebooted league after punching New York Guardians center Ian Silberman in the facemask. That made it a pretty easy decision for the officials, who promptly booted him from the game.

The infraction occurred in the second quarter with the Vipers already trailing 14-0.