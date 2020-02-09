Casemiro Praises Real Madrid's 'Fight' After Osasuna Comeback Win in La Liga

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has praised the team's battling qualities after they recovered from a goal down to beat Osasuna 4-1 in La Liga on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's side appeared to be in danger of slipping up when Unai Garcia fired the home team in front in the 14th minute. However, two goals in five minutes from Isco and Sergio Ramos put the Madrid outfit ahead at the interval, before late strikes from Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic wrapped the game up.

Afterwards, Casemiro said the manner in which the team were able to reset after their early setback was pleasing, per Marca (h/t Football Espana).

"This was a typical game against Osasuna, and we know how difficult it is to play here," said the Brazil international. "We knew it would be difficult, but we stayed calm and it has been a great performance. ...We have battled today, and we have shown that we will fight for everything. There are still many games to go in the season, but we keep fighting."

Here is the final goal from what was eventually a comfortable victory at El Sadar:

Broadcaster Alex Goldberg singled out Casemiro, who set up Ramos' go-ahead goal, for special praise after the contest:

Victory was a crucial one for Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes. The win put them six points ahead of Barcelona, although the Catalan giants can cut the gap back down to three if they win at Real Betis on Sunday.

After their shock loss to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, Zidane would have been fearful when his team were slow out of the blocks.

However they showcased their quality throughout the rest of the game, with the assurance and ruthlessness that's been their trademark this season too much for Osasuna to handle.

While they did concede a soft goal on Sunday, OptaJoe noted how strong the team has been defensively too:

La Liga writer Brendan Boyle picked out Madrid's physicality as one of the key factors in their title push:

Madrid are beginning to settle into an ominous groove in La Liga, making them big favourites for the Spanish top-flight title. Although Barcelona will be tough to shake off in the coming months, at the moment Zidane's side look a lot more dependable than their big rivals.

Casemiro continues to be a crucial part of their high-class midfield. The Brazilian provides a huge defensive presence, but is also adept at making an impression in the opposition penalty area, with Zidane giving him more license to push forward in recent weeks.