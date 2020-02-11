Pelicans' Brandon Ingram out vs. Damian Lillard, Blazers Because of Ankle Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will miss Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a sprained right ankle.

It's been a breakout year for the forward, who entered the day averaging 24.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

After steady improvements in his first three years with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 22-year-old has taken his game to a new level in his first year in New Orleans and earned himself an All-Star selection in the process.

Injuries are the only thing holding him back, including knee and ankle problems during the 2019-20 season.

Ingram saw his 2018-19 campaign come to an early end with deep venous thrombosis in his arm, and he missed 53 total games in his last two seasons in Los Angeles.

The Pelicans have other players who can take control offensively, including Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday, but there is concern any time Ingram is forced to miss action.

Josh Hart and Nicolo Melli should see additional minutes with the forward unavailable.