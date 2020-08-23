Raptors' Kyle Lowry Ruled out vs. Nets After Suffering Ankle Injury

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry will not return to Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets after suffering a left ankle injury late in the first quarter.

Lowry recorded two points on 1-of-3 shooting with three assists and two rebounds in nine minutes of action before exiting. Toronto, which holds a 3-0 series lead, had a seven-point advantage after the opening period.

Many expected the reigning champion Raptors to slip down the Eastern Conference standings following the offseason departures of Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard. Instead, Toronto clinched the second seed for the postseason.

Lowry deserves plenty of credit for the team's performance. He averaged 19.7 points and 7.7 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point range before the Raptors headed to Florida for the NBA's restart.

Those numbers helped Lowry reach the All-Star Game for the sixth straight season.

Injuries have been a headache for the 34-year-old throughout his career. He missed 17 games in 2018-19 and 22 games in 2016-17. His physical style, coupled with his 6-foot frame, increases the odds he's forced out for a stretch of the season.

Fred VanVleet will likely move over to point guard to compensate for Lowry's absence. The Raptors will be in good hands for the time being with him running the offense.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The depth and continuity Toronto has built over the years will be invaluable, as well.