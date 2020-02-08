Draymond Green: Andrew Wiggins Helps Warriors 'Create What We Want to Recreate'

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are making no small plans for newly acquired wing Andrew Wiggins.

Just the opposite. They're counting on him to help restart the dynasty.

Sitting down the ESPN's broadcast team ahead of Saturday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Warriors forward Draymond Green praised Wiggins' game—and put some pressure on him as well.

"He's athletic, he can run the floor, he can score the basketball," Green said. "It's gonna help us create what we want to recreate."

Recreating five consecutive Western Conference titles is certainly no small feat. Green has a plan for making sure Wiggins is able to help him, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry do it anyways.

"I want to help him where I can," Green continued. "I think he has a lot of untapped potential that with great leadership from some guys who've been there, I think we can try to tap into that and help him reach his greatness, which I think he can do."

That untapped potential was finally starting to show this season in Minnesota, where the 24-year-old was averaging a career-best 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Those are the kind of numbers the Timberwolves were hoping for when it signed Wiggins to a max contract in 2018.

Unfortunately, the production was too little too late as Minnesota decided to rebuild everything around Karl-Anthony Towns moving forward.

The Warriors are hoping to cash in on that decision and extend a run of Warriors championships that's currently on hold as the team works on getting its best players fully healthy again.