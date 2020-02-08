Pep Guardiola Says John Stones Has 'To Improve' Amid Euro 2020 Concerns

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

John Stones needs to play to his maximum level to earn more minutes with Manchester City and secure his place with England at this summer's UEFA Euro 2020, according to Pep Guardiola.

Stones hasn't started a Premier League game since City drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in January. Guardiola knows it could impact the centre-back's international chances, but he challenged Stones to play better, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News:

"Of course it is my problem, I am a human being. I try to have empathy with my players and suffer when they suffer. I hope he goes with the national team because my opinion on him is the same. He has good points and some have to improve. It is simple, he is a young central defender.

I want to make decisions that he likes but I have to make decisions to be honest with me. I know it is not easy for him."

Guardiola also defended picking Eric Garcia ahead of Stones. Garcia is still just 19, but Guardiola lauded the Spaniard's performance during the 1-0 win away to Sheffield United on January 21.

Ultimately, Guardiola said his defenders must "play here as well as possible then after that go to the national team."

It's a not-so-subtle warning to Stones, who has struggled to establish himself during three troubled seasons with City, despite costing £47.5 million when he arrived from Everton in 2016. Stone has impressive qualities, including height and assured technique on the ball.

Yet those attributes haven't taken Stones off the bench. He's made a mere 11 stars in all competitions this season, with 10 of those coming in England's top flight.

The lack of minutes is an indictment of Stones' standing considering he's rarely been picked during a campaign where City have been beset by problems in defence. Key centre-back Aymeric Laporte went down in August with a knee injury in August and returned to start against the Blades.

Laporte's absence derailed City's bid to win a third title in a row. Guardiola's side became vulnerable at the back, ultimately conceding 36 goals through 25 matches and falling 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Rather than trust Stones to fill the void, Guardiola often deployed holding midfielder Fernandinho as a converted central defender. Nicolas Otamendi and Garcia also took starts away Stones.

A midfielder playing out of position and an academy graduate starting ahead of him show how far Stones has fallen down the pecking order. He could slip further, with Guardiola rumoured to be keen on Athletic Bilbao's Unai Nunez, per AS (h/t MailOnline's Kathryn Batte).

Stones, who is contracted with City until 2022, can't afford to lose out on more playing time if he expects to feature for England during the summer.

The 25-year-old will be in contention with familiar names such as Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Everton's Michael Keane. However, competition has grown at the position this season, with several young players surely in Gareth Southgate's thinking, including 22-year-old Liverpool ace Joe Gomez.

Stones looks increasingly like a player struggling to live up to expectations and destined to get lost in the shuffle at both club and international level.