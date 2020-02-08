La Liga Results 2020 Week 23: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid battled to a 1-0 win over Granada in La Liga on Saturday, putting an end to their recent poor form.

Angel Correa grabbed the only goal of the game after just six minutes, with the strike enough to see Diego Simeone's team move up into fourth spot in the table.

Earlier in the day, Getafe continued their brilliant campaign, beating Valencia 3-0 to ensure they finished the weekend in third place.

The two main challengers for the title are in action on Sunday. Leaders Real Madrid face Osasuna, before Real Betis host Barcelona; there's also a huge showdown to savour between Basque Country rivals Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.

Here is a recap of Saturday's action and the latest standings, as well as the results and fixtures from the weekend.

La Liga: Week 23 Results and Fixtures (GMT)

Friday, February 7

8 p.m. - Alaves 2-1 Eibar

Saturday, February 8

12 p.m. - Levante 2-0 Leganes

3 p.m. - Getafe 3-0 Valencia

5:30 p.m. - Real Valladolid 1-1 Villarreal

8 p.m. - Atletico Madrid 1-0 Granada

Sunday, February 9

11 a.m. - Espanyol vs. Real Mallorca

1 p.m. - Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao

3 p.m. - Osasuna vs. Real Madrid

5:30 p.m. - Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla

8 p.m. - Real Betis vs. Barcelona

La Liga Standings

1. Real Madrid 22, +27, 49

2. Barcelona 22, +26, 46

3. Getafe 23, +15, 42

4. Atletico Madrid 23, +8, 39

5. Sevilla 22, +7, 39

6. Valencia 23, +1, 37

7. Villarreal 23, +9, 35

8. Real Sociedad 22, +7, 34

9. Athletic Bilbao 22, +5, 31

10. Granada 23, -3, 30

11. Levante 23, -5, 29

12. Osasuna 22, +1, 28

13. Real Betis 22, -4, 28

14. Deportivo Alaves 23, -8, 27

15. Real Valladolid 23, -6, 26

16. Eibar 23, -10, 24

17. Mallorca 22, -16, 18

18. Leganes 23, -18, 18

19. Celta Vigo 22, -14, 17

20. Espanyol 22, -22, 15

Saturday Recap

Atletico were fast out of the blocks in front of their own supporters and were able to take the lead when Correa capitalised on a defensive mixup from Granada. It was the first time Diego Simeone's side had scored in La Liga since January 4.

However, Atletico were unable to build on that early lead, with the team lacking a focal point up top with Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix all absent.

In the second period, some anxiousness started to build among the supporters, as Granada pushed for an equaliser. Jan Oblak needed to be alert to keep out an effort from Roberto Soldado and eventually Atletico were able to get over the line, with the Madrid outfit leapfrogging Sevilla and Valencia into fourth.

Getafe are the side closest to the top two, though, with their victory over Valencia the latest indicator that they are the best of the rest this season.

Jorge Molina grabbed a brace in the second half, and after Alessandro Florenzi was sent off for the visitors with 12 minutes remaining, Jaime Mata added more gloss to the scoreline:

Levante were also winners on Saturday, with two first-half goals in quick succession from Ruben Rochina and Roger Marti leaving Leganes in the relegation zone.

They day's other encounter saw Villarreal held at Real Valladolid. Gerard Moreno equalised for the Yellow Submarine following Ruben Alcaraz's opener.

Sunday Preview

There are some eye-catching showdowns on Sunday in Spain's top flight, with a number of the division's biggest names in action after a week of mixed fortunes in the Copa del Rey.

Athletic and Sociedad produced big shocks on Thursday, knocking Barcelona and Real Madrid out of the Copa, respectively. When they face off against one another at the Anoeta, there should be a pulsating atmosphere.

The home fans will have plenty to shout about, with La Real producing a memorable win in the capital on Thursday:

Madrid can focus on La Liga for now following their elimination from the cup and a win over Osasuna takes them six points clear at the top.

In the final game of the weekend, all eyes will be on Barcelona, as manager Quique Setien goes back to his former club in desperate need of a win. The Catalan giants were a long way short of their best in their 1-0 loss to Athletic on Thursday.

The Betis faithful will be desperate to see a performance from their players against the Blaugrana and their former boss. While they've struggled for form at times this term, Barcelona are clearly in a vulnerable state heading into the contest.