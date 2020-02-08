Derrick Lewis Says He Was Smoking Weed 'All Week' Ahead of UFC 247 Win

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

UFC heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis told Joe Rogan that he smoked weed all week leading up to his unanimous decision win over Ilir Latifi in Houston's Toyota Center on Saturday at UFC 247.

"It was very important [to fight in Houston]," Lewis said per MMAFighting.com. "That's why 24/7, all week I was smoking weed."

Lewis fights out of Houston and lives in Cypress, Texas, where he made news for saving people from flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. UFC 247 marked Lewis' fifth professional MMA fight in Houston and second under the UFC promotion. He is now 5-0 in his hometown.

Lewis is known for saying and doing noteworthy things after matches, as he also took off his shorts following a win at UFC 229 because he said post-match his "balls were hot."

Lewis said he almost did that again on Saturday but stopped himself before doing so. He also announced the location of the afterparty to the crowd and let them know he expected to be treated after his win.

The 34-year-old now has a career professional record of 23-7 with one no-contest. He entered the night ranked as the No. 6 contender on UFC's heavyweight list.

Latifi fell to 14-8 with one no-contest.