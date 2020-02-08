Fabio Paratici Confirms Juventus Have Begun Contract Talks with Paulo Dybala

Fabio Ferrari/Associated Press

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici said on Saturday that the Italian champions have begun talks with forward Paulo Dybala over a new contract.

Paratici told DAZN (h/t Football Italia) that the club spoke with the Argentina international in January and agreed to continue negotiations later in 2020:

"He is a fundamental player, the Juventus Number 10, we know what he represents for us and his value. We've already had some initial discussions before January, agreed to talk further nearer to the end of the season, but having said that, we have a large squad with a great deal of competition for places."

Dybala's current deal with the Turin giants expires in June 2022. He told Sid Lowe at the Guardian that he "was close to leaving" Juve in summer 2019 after receiving approaches from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur:

The 26-year-old ended up staying in Turin and has enjoyed a strong season under new manager Maurizio Sarri. He has 11 goals in 28 appearances for the club, his most recent goals coming in a 4-0 win over Udinese:

Dybala's form has prompted speculation Juventus will look to secure his long-term future with a new and improved contract.

Tuttosport (h/t Nathan Salt for MailOnline) have reported that Juve have offered Dybala a new five-year deal and are willing to meet his wage demands of €10 million (£8.5 million) per season.

Dybala certainly seems to be enjoying life under Sarri after struggling for form under previous manager Massimiliano Allegri. He told El Pais (h/t Football Italia) that "it's more fun" to play under Sarri and that he now feels "like an important player."

Sarri has started Dybala on the bench for games against Fiorentina and Hellas Verona but has still made it clear how highly he rates the forward. He told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) that "leaving Paulo Dybala out is practically blasphemy" but explained he can not play all his attackers at once.

Italian football writer Carlo Garganese highlighted Dybala's importance to Juve:

Dybala has looked back to his best under Sarri this season and at 26 still has plenty left to offer the club. It's no surprise to hear Juve are looking to secure his long-term future, particularly given the interest in his services from Premier League clubs last summer.