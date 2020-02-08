Thomas Tuchel Talks Mauro Icardi Form, Thiago Silva Transfer Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has backed Mauro Icardi to find his goalscoring touch again after ending his recent drought.

The on-loan Inter Milan man found the net for the French champions on Tuesday, opening the scoring in a 2-1 win at Nantes. Before his goal, Icardi had been unable to find the net in his previous six outings.

Speaking to reporters ahead of PSG's showdown with rivals Lyon on Sunday, Tuchel said he thinks the 26-year-old may get back in a goalscoring groove.

"I hope he [Icardi] will regain his rhythm, his confidence and that he will score goals again," he said, per Ryan Benson of Goal. "But he remains an important player and we also see that Edi [Cavani] is also gaining in capacity."

Victory against Nantes put PSG 12 points clear at the summit of the Ligue 1 table heading into the Week 24 matches, though Marseille's 1-0 win over Toulouse on Saturday reduced that gap to nine.

Here is Icardi's goal from the win in midweek. There was some fortune in the strike, as Angel Di Maria's shot flicked off the striker.

The Argentina international moved to PSG on loan from Inter for the 2019-20 campaign, and overall the sharpshooter has netted 18 goals in 26 appearances for Tuchel's side in all competitions.

Tuchel was asked about the situations of skipper Thiago Silva and Thomas Meunier, whose contracts are expiring, and said he sees both as important players in the squad:

"I see them as very professional players. Thomas plays a lot, he is super important for us. Both are awesome and I'm glad they're here, I don't think it [the contract situation] bothers [them]. Contracts are not things that a coach decides. It happens between the agents, the families and the club too. There are several opinions, and for me it doesn't change anything.

"Thiago is my captain, Thomas is my right side right now because he shows that he has the qualities to play."

It's understandable that Tuchel is keen to focus on on-field matters, with PSG coming into what is likely to be a critical portion of their season.

After Sunday's showdown with Lyon, they face Dijon in the French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday. The UEFA Champions League will then come into more focus for Tuchel, with Borussia Dortmund in town for the first leg of their last-16 showdown on February 18.