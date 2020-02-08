Alfonzo McKinnie, Cavaliers Agree to Reported 4-Year, $7.2M Contract Extension

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that guard Alfonzo McKinnie has been signed to a multi-year contract. 

Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported Friday that the deal was a four-year, $7.2 million agreement. 

It seems a low-risk deal for the Cavs. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported it "includes a little more than $600,000 guaranteed for the remainder of this season," with the final three years of the deal non-guaranteed. The $1.6 million average the deal pays yearly is also the league minimum.

McKinnie, 27, has appeared in 35 games for the Cavaliers this season (one start), averaging 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three. 

Cleveland is McKinnie's third team in as many seasons. He appeared in 14 games for the Toronto Raptors in the 2017-18 campaign and 72 games for the Golden State Warriors last season. He was claimed off waivers by Cleveland in October, was waived in January and signed two 10-day contracts with the team before getting his four-year deal. 

It isn't the biggest roster move of the week for the Cavaliers, who acquired two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond before the trade deadline in exchange for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick.

