Hawks' Trae Young Out vs. Wizards with Illness Described as 'Flu-Like Symptoms'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 3: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during a game against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on February 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will miss the team's Friday night matchup against the Washington Wizards due to "flu-like symptoms," according to Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Young has emerged as one of the NBA's most dynamic offensive talents during the 2019-20 season. The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft has averaged 29.6 points, which ranks third in the league, along with 9.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 threes across 57 appearances.

The 21-year-old University of Oklahoma product has remained mostly durable since joining the Hawks. He played 81 of the team's 82 regular-season games as a rookie but has dealt with minor ankle and hamstring issues throughout the current campaign.

Jeff Teague figures to receive the lion's share of the minutes running the team's offense any time the rising star is forced out of the lineup. Brandon Goodwin and Treveon Graham are among the other players who could get more run as part of the backcourt rotation.

The Hawks aren't yet ready to seriously contend in the Eastern Conference with the front office still having a lot of work to do building a roster around Young, so the team figures to take a conservative approach whenever the guard is on the mend.

