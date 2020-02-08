Damian Lillard on NBA Refs Admitting Miss: 'Don't Wana Hear This Punk Ass S--t'

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard struck back at NBA officiating after Josh Tiven, the crew chief for Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz, admitted they missed a goaltending call on Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the game's final seconds.

Lillard's attempted layup would have tied the game at 116. Instead, Utah held on for a 117-114 victory.

"We don't wana hear this punk ass s--t," Lillard wrote on Twitter.

The All-Star guard predicted in his postgame comments the officials would admit their error.

"Three referees out there, and they don't call that," he told reporters. "I don't wanna see no report saying that we should have called it. They cost us the game. We in a playoff race, and they cost us the game on an easy call."

The no-call could loom large for the Blazers as the season wears on.

Portland is now 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff berth in the Western Conference. It's a crowded race, with six teams likely battling for one spot.

"We get to the last play of the game, and they miss an easy call. And then they tell us that's an easy no-call, that was obviously not a goaltend. Cost us a f--king game, man," Lillard said. "Cost us a game."

It was a disappointing end to another terrific performance for the 29-year-old Weber State product. He tallied 42 points on the strength of eight threes, along with six assists and six rebounds. He's averaged 41.6 points over his past 10 games.

"Obviously it's a big play because it's the last play and it's what everyone is going to remember," Gobert said. "But I think we did a great job playing in the second half. Mistakes are made. Officials are human. I feel like it's all part of the game."

Both teams are back in action Sunday. Utah takes on James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, the Blazers return home to face the Miami Heat before heading off on the road for crucial games against the New Orleans Pelicans (Tuesday) and Grizzlies (Wednesday).