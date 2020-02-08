Jorginho's Agent on Chelsea to Juventus Transfer: 'Anything Can Happen'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The agent of Chelsea's Jorginho has doubled down on his stance that the midfielder might leave Stamford Bridge this summer, saying "anything could happen" in regard to a transfer to Juventus.

The 28-year-old previously played under coach Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea and Napoli, and the tactician's move to Juve in 2019 has led to speculation of another reunion, this time in Turin.

Jorginho's representative, Joao Santos, told TuttoJuve.com (h/t Football Italia) they are ready to consider their options "from Italy, France and England," singling out Juventus as a desirable destination:

"Anything can happen in the transfer market. I said 'why not?' to Juventus because Jorginho has a three-year contract with Chelsea, so the priority is clearly to remain there, but we could also evaluate leaving the club in July.

"In that case, if this were to happen, we'd be ready to consider the various proposals that will arrive from Italy, France and England.

"Why shouldn't it be possible to join Juventus? They are the most important club in Italy, the one that has won the most in recent years. We wouldn't say no to the Bianconeri."

Santos spoke to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Football Italia) earlier in February and indicated Jorginho is ready to listen to offers, though his praise for the Bianconeri appeared clearer on this occasion.

Sarri was key to Jorginho's development at the Stadio San Paolo and gifted the player a more prominent place than his predecessor and the manager who signed him, Rafa Benitez.

Juventus signed central midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers last summer following their respective exits from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. Their midfield already looks somewhat crowded with Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira also among his selection.

Emre Can could free up space should he join Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal in the summer after he agreed a loan move to the German giants.

Jorginho joined Chelsea in July 2018 for £50 million, although some might argue the Italy metronome hasn't justified such a hefty expense after almost two years in west London.

His signing was considered critical by Sarri soon after his move to Chelsea, who beat Arsenal to lift the UEFA Europa League title in Jorginho's first (and the manager's only) season with the Blues.

Frank Lampard's midfield makeup has been a hot topic of debate this season, with N'Golo Kante playing in a less familiar role while the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley have contested for starts.

Jorginho has at the very least received plaudits for his quirky-but-effective penalty technique:

Both Juventus and Chelsea will feature in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 this term—against Lyon and Bayern Munich, respectively—but there's little doubting the Bianconeri's immediate prospects look brighter.

The opportunity to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. as perennial major trophy contenders is an obvious allure, although Jorginho appears open to considering his options across Europe's top divisions.