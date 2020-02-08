Everton Star Richarlison Talks 1st Encounter with Idol Ronaldo: 'I Just Froze'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison has opened up about his adoration of fellow countryman Ronaldo and said he "just froze" the first time he met the two-time FIFA World Cup-winner.

The 22-year-old has become a household name after two seasons in the Premier League, but it wasn't long ago that he was awestruck after a run-in with "El Fenomeno."

Richarlison told the Daily Mail's Ian Ladyman he was lost for words after meeting Ronaldo at a sponsor event two years ago:

"I didn't know what to do at the time. I just froze. My friend had to tell me to have a photo with him. I have it in my house now. You have your role model and he is suddenly right in front of you. You have idolised him as a child and then there he is. It was a crazy moment. I still watch the videos every day but I also watch some of my goals too."

Ronaldo was only 17 when he left Cruzeiro for PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 1994, going on to represent Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan before he returned to Brazil near the end of his career.

Richarlison had just turned 20 when he left Fluminense to join Watford in August 2017, earning a move to Goodison Park two years later for a fee that could rise to £50 million.

He's gone on to score six times in 19 senior caps for Brazil and has earned the attention of Europe's giants. Sky Sports reported late in the January transfer window that Everton had rejected an £85 million bid for their player from Barcelona (though the seriousness of that offer has raised doubts).

Richarlison is following in his idol's footsteps as far as his importance to Everton is concerned, and the attacker celebrated a last-gasp 3-2 winner away at former club Watford on February 1.

The versatile asset has scored 24 times and recorded six assists in 66 appearances for the Toffees, who have been particularly glad to see him hit the mark amid a series of other less successful transfers.

Everton spent considerable sums to acquire the likes of Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi and Jean-Philippe Gbamin last summer, but Richarlison is the club's greatest transfer success among their higher-profile signings of late.

OptaJoe highlighted Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (45) and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho (23) as the only players aged 22 or younger to beat his 21 non-penalty goals since the start of 2018-19 (in Europe's top five leagues).

Richarlison has impressed when given his chance in the Selecao squad under Tite, though his involvement may come into question when PSG ace Neymar is back available for full selection.

That being said, the Merseyside-based star has time on his hands to replicate Ronaldo's success at the top, and he has another chance to dazzle when Everton play host to Crystal Palace on Saturday.