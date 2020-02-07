Report: Marvin Williams, Hornets Finalizing Contract Buyout; Vet Will Become FA

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly parting ways with forward Marvin Williams one day after the NBA trade deadline passed.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams will become a free agent once he finalizes terms of a contract buyout with the team.

The 15th-year veteran averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field in 41 games this season.

While the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers would likely welcome Williams with open arms, ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers could benefit from adding the veteran.

"Well-respected veteran presence who can guard multiple positions and is a respectable three-point shooter," he wrote.

It's easy to see why Charlotte would agree to buyout. The Hornets have gone all-in on developing the young core of Devonte' Graham, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Malik Monk. Williams provides plenty of value, but he's struggled to see the floor as Charlotte lets its young stars learn on the fly.

Williams started just one game this season and has averaged 19.7 minutes per night. After five-plus seasons with the Hornets, the fit no longer made any sense, though it's fair to wonder why the team didn't deal him before the deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in December that multiple teams were "monitoring the trade availability" of Williams, and even second-round picks would help general manager Mitch Kupchak get the franchise back on track after it lost Kemba Walker in the offseason.

The Lakers hold a 2.5-game lead over the Clippers in the Western Conference and are trying to coax guard Darren Collison out of retirement. Should they land both Williams and Collison, they would be adding depth to a roster that's already amassed the best record in the West at 38-12.

Williams should have plenty to consider over the coming days as some of the best teams in the league vie for his services.