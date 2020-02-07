Heat's Pat Riley Praises 'Elite' Andre Iguodala After Trade with Grizzlies

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala has an NBA Finals MVP, three championships and two All-Defensive selections on his resume but is also 36 years old and hasn't played since June.

That didn't stop Miami Heat president Pat Riley from calling his team's new acquisition "elite."

He made the determination after the team "went all-in on research" that included delving into analytics, watching film and having conversations with those around the veteran, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

"He's an elite defender, an elite team defender, elite assist-to-turnover percentage, he ranks up into the top of those areas that are real tangible," Riley said. "You don't lose that in seven months. And probably it was a blessing in disguise that he didn't play for seven months."

Iguodala never suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies while the team searched for a trade partner, and he will theoretically be fresh when he takes the floor on a contending Miami team.

He will do so alongside other new acquisitions in Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill as the Heat look to remain a threat to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. Miami occupies the No. 4 seed at 34-16 but is just 2.5 games behind the second-seeded Toronto Raptors with the stretch run yet to come.

It also isn't difficult to envision this Heat squad giving opponents fits on the defensive side if Iguodala truly is still "elite."

Between Iguodala, four-time All-Defensive selection Jimmy Butler and Crowder, who is known for his hard-nosed style of play on that end of the floor, Miami has a number of players who can lock up ball-handlers and wing scorers. It also has Bam Adebayo to protect the rim down low.

Iguodala is a playoff-tested veteran who can help lead the Heat if he still resembles a dangerous playmaker on the floor.

Riley thinks he will.