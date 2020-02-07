La Liga Table 2020 Week 23: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Week 23 of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign kicked off with a Basque Derby on Friday, which saw Deportivo Alaves hold off a late comeback from Eibar.

Lucas Perez and Oliver Burke got the goals for the hosts in a 2-1 win. Fabian Orellana pulled one back after 83 minutes, but Eibar couldn't complete the comeback.

Valencia will visit Getafe on Saturday, followed by Atletico Madrid's clash with Granada. On Sunday, Real Madrid face Osasuna before Barcelona take on Real Betis.

Here are the updated La Liga standings after Friday's match (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Real Madrid 22, +27, 49

2 Barcelona 22, +26, 46

3 Getafe 22, +12, 39

4 Sevilla 22, +7, 39

5 Valencia 22, +4, 37

6 Atletico Madrid 22, +7, 36

7 Villarreal 22, +9, 34

8 Real Sociedad 22, +7, 34

9 Athletic Bilbao 22, +5, 31

10 Granada 22, -2, 30

11 Osasuna 22, +1, 28

12 Real Betis 22, -4, 28

13 Deportivo Alaves 23, -8, 27

14 Levante 22, -7, 26

15 Real Valladolid 22, -6, 25

16 Eibar 23, -10, 24

17 Mallorca 22, -16, 18

18 Leganes 22, -16, 18

19 Celta Vigo 22, -14, 17

20 Espanyol 22, -22, 15

Friday's derby in Vitoria-Gasteiz ignited after the break, with Perez finding the net less than half a minute after making his way onto the pitch:

Per sportswriter Sid Lowe, the former Arsenal man has flown under the radar this season:

Alaves doubled their lead after 66 minutes, courtesy of Burke's first-ever La Liga goal. The Scotsman had several good chances on Friday, playing one of his best matches since moving to the Basque Country.

Eibar fought back and got a goal of their own after 83 minutes through Orellana, but their push for an equaliser fell flat. They remain just five spots ahead of the relegation zone, while Alaves pushed that gap to seven.

Barcelona manager Quique Setien will face former club Real Betis for the first time on Sunday, just a few hours after the conclusion of the match between Real and Osasuna. Los Blancos lead the standings by three points, and both title favourites suffered shock losses in the Copa del Rey in midweek.

Atletico are winless in their last three and will host Granada, one of the revelations of the season. The visitors have won two of their last four matches and sit just six points behind the Rojiblancos.

Sevilla visit 19th-placed Celta Vigo, and Valencia will take on third-placed Getafe, the biggest Cinderella story of the season. The side from the capital has won three in a row.