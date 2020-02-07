Chiefs' 'Jet Chip Wasp' Play Added to Madden 20 After Super Bowl 54 Win

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Making a critical catch in a Super Bowl victory apparently gives one some persuasion skills when it comes to Madden.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter on Thursday to suggest his team's play deemed "Jet Chip Wasp" be added to the popular video game franchise:

Those at EA Sports delivered:

Nick Shook of NFL.com noted the play worked for the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots and again in the Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

It couldn't have come at a better time in the Super Bowl win, as Hill broke free and hauled in a deep ball on a 3rd-and-long play with the Chiefs trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter. If Patrick Mahomes doesn't find him there, it is not difficult to envision the 49ers lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

NFL Films broke down the play in question:

Shook explained Sammy Watkins' ability to attract an extra defender with a deep route helps open up space for Hill to turn what appears to be a deep post into a post corner in the opposite direction.

It can now be a key play in turning points for gamers as well.