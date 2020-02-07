Celtics Rookie Romeo Langford: 'I Forgot I Could Be Traded' at NBA Deadline

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Some NBA players have no worries about being dealt prior to the annual February trade deadline. Maybe they're franchise stars or perhaps rising talents destined to become their franchise's building blocks for years soon. Or maybe the player has a no-trade clause and can decide if and when he wants to leave.

Boston Celtics rookie guard Romeo Langford had no concerns about going on the move, but it was for a different reason.

"I forgot I was in the NBA," Langford said, per Tom Westerholm of masslive.com. "Not in the NBA, but like, I forgot people get traded. Thinking like college. If you’re there, you just stay there. ...To be honest, I forgot I could be traded. That’s why. I wasn’t even thinking about it."

The 20-year-old Langford was just taken 14th overall in the 2019 NBA draft in June. It might seem a bit unusual for a player to forget that he can be traded, but in fairness, the ex-Indiana Hoosier has been in the NBA for all of seven-plus months.

Technically, there was a period of time where Langford could not be moved. Per NBA.com, draft rookies cannot be traded for a 30-day period after they sign their contract, which Langford did July 11.

The rookie could have been sent to another team as soon as Aug. 10, then, but the Celtics clearly see enough potential in him to keep him around.