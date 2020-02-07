Joao Felix Says Liverpool 'Most Difficult Team to Face' Ahead of Last-16 UCL Tie

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Joao Felix is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge Atletico Madrid are facing in the first knockout phase of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

Atleti are drawn against holders Liverpool in the last 16, with the first leg set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on February 18. Felix, who is Atletico's record signing, rated Liverpool highly during an interview with Eleven Sports (h/t Goal):

"It will be a very difficult tie. Perhaps of all the teams, they are the most difficult team. Liverpool are in good shape, in excellent form, they are the defending champions and it will be very difficult, as with any match in the Champions League. But against this Liverpool who are doing very well, it will be even more difficult."

Felix is right to sound a note of caution, despite Atleti's fine record in this tournament under Diego Simeone. The Argentinian guided the club to the final in 2014 and 2016 but was on the losing end against Real Madrid on both occasions.

Notable wins over Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have bestowed a reputation upon Atletico as a pragmatic team able to frustrate high-profile opposition. Doing the same to Liverpool won't be easy considering Simeone's squad is beset by injuries.

Felix is among the walking wounded in a depleted forward line along with Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata:

Angel Correa is almost the last man standing in terms of viable centre-forwards. There are also issues at the back, where right-back Kieran Trippier is dealing with a groin strain. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender lost to Liverpool in last season's final and may have provided invaluable intel on a familiar opponent enjoying irresistible form.

The Reds are comfortably dominating the Premier League title race, holding a whopping 22-point lead at the top of the table. A rock-solid defence led by award-winning centre-back Virgil van Dijk is affording opposition attackers little joy:

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have been creating and finishing in the final third:

Liverpool appear primed to overwhelm an Atletico side that's lost four and drawn one in their last five games. Simeone's squad has scored just once during this dire sequence that has left them sixth in the La Liga table.

Part of the problem has been the way Felix has struggled since arriving from Benfica last summer in a deal worth €126 million. The 20-year-old has scored a mere four goals and provided just one assist in all competitions.

The onus will now be on the misfiring Thomas Lemar and returning Yannick Carrasco to catch Van Dijk and Co. by surprise.

Atletico will still be able to count on a rugged defence led by centre-back Jose Gimenez and goalkeeper Jan Oblak, both of whom will have to be in peak form. Even so, Simeone's ability to set a team up to exceed its talent will be tested to his limit with Atleti so obviously outmatched.