Red Sox Rumors: BOS Wants Top-10 Twins Prospect to Finish Mookie Betts Trade

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox reportedly want a highly regarded prospect in addition to pitcher Brusdar Graterol from the Minnesota Twins as they look to complete a deal that would send Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the American League East team is "seeking a top-10" caliber prospect from the Twins, who have declined such requests to this point.

Heyman also noted the Red Sox and Dodgers have explored other ways to complete the deal without the Twins, including potentially using a different third team, in case Boston cannot reach an agreement with Minnesota.

The three teams appeared to reach a deal Tuesday night that sent Betts and pitcher David Price to the Dodgers, outfielder Alex Verdugo and Graterol to the Red Sox, and pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins.

However, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported Boston was "spooked" by the medical reports involved with Graterol, who previously underwent Tommy John surgery.

Passan still suggested the likelihood of some type of trade sending Betts to Los Angeles not coming together was "slim," although Heyman noted Thursday "it's not a certainty."

The urgency to get such a deal done on multiple fronts would be understandable. From Boston's perspective, moving Betts and Price allows it to dip under the luxury-tax threshold. What's more, it is difficult to imagine Betts, who is arguably the team's best player, coming back to the team that just traded him given how much criticism Boston received for moving the 27-year-old.

From the Dodgers' perspective, Passan noted a separate trade that would send outfielder Joc Pederson, pitcher Ross Stripling and prospect Andy Pages to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo and a prospect is hinging on the Betts deal and would also help the National League West club dip under the luxury-tax threshold.

For now, it appears Boston is not happy with just Graterol from the Twins, even though the sides are all still working toward a deal.