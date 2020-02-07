Manchester United File Complaint Against 'The Sun' over Ed Woodward House Attack

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: The Manchester United club badge on a corner flag during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Colchester United at Old Trafford on December 18, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United believe members of The Sun newspaper knew about the attack on the house of Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward in January before it happened.

United also say those behind the story "ED DEVILS Man Utd fans throw flares at Ed Woodward’s house in shocking scenes as anti-board protests continue to escalate" were even present when flares were thrown into Woodward's Cheshire residence.

As a result, the Premier League club lodged a formal complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO). United announced the complaint on the club's official website on Friday:

"The Club believes that The Sun newspaper had received advance notice of the intended attack, which included criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present as it happened. The quality of the images accompanying the story indicate that a photographer was also present.

Not only did the journalist fail to discharge the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert potential danger and criminal damage, his presence both encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators. We believe that this was a clear breach of both the IPSO Editors' code and journalistic ethics." 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    How Alex Ferguson Prepared Man Utd for Matches 👀

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    How Alex Ferguson Prepared Man Utd for Matches 👀

    via men

    Man Utd Willing to Sell Smalling for $19M

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd Willing to Sell Smalling for $19M

    FourFourTwo
    via FourFourTwo

    Premier League Table Sorted by Expected Goals

    Why everything you thought about this season is wrong

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Premier League Table Sorted by Expected Goals

    FourFourTwo
    via FourFourTwo

    Dugarry: Barca Are a Club of Clowns 🤡

    Ex-Barca player torches club over current crisis

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dugarry: Barca Are a Club of Clowns 🤡

    AS.com
    via AS.com