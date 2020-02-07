Manchester United File Complaint Against 'The Sun' over Ed Woodward House Attack

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United believe members of The Sun newspaper knew about the attack on the house of Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward in January before it happened.

United also say those behind the story "ED DEVILS Man Utd fans throw flares at Ed Woodward’s house in shocking scenes as anti-board protests continue to escalate" were even present when flares were thrown into Woodward's Cheshire residence.

As a result, the Premier League club lodged a formal complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO). United announced the complaint on the club's official website on Friday:

"The Club believes that The Sun newspaper had received advance notice of the intended attack, which included criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present as it happened. The quality of the images accompanying the story indicate that a photographer was also present.

Not only did the journalist fail to discharge the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert potential danger and criminal damage, his presence both encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators. We believe that this was a clear breach of both the IPSO Editors' code and journalistic ethics."

